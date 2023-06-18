OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 100,747 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLB. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLB opened at $23.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

