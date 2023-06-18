OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 249,214 Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 249,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YMM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,663,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,065,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 13,483,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,331 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,164,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489,000 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YMM stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

