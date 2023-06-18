OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Price Performance

BATS:DRSK opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

