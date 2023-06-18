OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 48,902 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

