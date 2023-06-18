OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 91,738 Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.01% of Timothy Plan International ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPIF. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 178,400.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 1,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TPIF opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. Timothy Plan International ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.90.

About Timothy Plan International ETF

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

