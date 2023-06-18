OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Position in Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 18.05% of Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLEH. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,000.

Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLEH opened at $24.23 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (FLEH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed Europe. The fund is currency-hedged for US investors. FLEH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

