OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 7.54% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEMQ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF alerts:

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KEMQ opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

About KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.