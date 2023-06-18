OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,956 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 811,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,878,000 after buying an additional 86,281 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,382,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

