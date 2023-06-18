OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,375 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 363,155 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.