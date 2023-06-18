OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.54% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 104,682.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,590,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 338.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 102,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 66,869 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000.

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $534.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

