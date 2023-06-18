OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) by 496.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.51% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EIS opened at $56.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $51.86 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $162.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91.

About iShares MSCI Israel ETF

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

