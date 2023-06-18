OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 939,159 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

