OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 750.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $76.63.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

