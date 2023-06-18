OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 163.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,506 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

PHB opened at $17.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

