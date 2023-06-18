OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 243.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,256 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 77,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Performance

NYSE:PSO opened at $10.55 on Friday. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Pearson

Several brokerages recently commented on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.02) to GBX 1,230 ($15.39) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.51) to GBX 980 ($12.26) in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 915 ($11.45) to GBX 950 ($11.89) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,022.86.

(Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.