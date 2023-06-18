OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,788 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 775.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 441.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $22.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

