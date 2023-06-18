OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,632 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

