OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.14 Million in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,036,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after buying an additional 41,547 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.