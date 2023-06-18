OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.49 Million in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.14% of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPU. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF by 112.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF by 288.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPU opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

