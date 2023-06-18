OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $98.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

