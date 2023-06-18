OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $450.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

