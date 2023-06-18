OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.83% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 96,256 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,449,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,492 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVSD stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.