OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.05% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:FLKR opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $316.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

