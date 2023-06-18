OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 24,599 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TUR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TUR stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

