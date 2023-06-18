OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 45,902 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 352.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,902 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

TOTL stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $43.02.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

