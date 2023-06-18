OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 61,110 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU – Get Rating) by 167.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,110 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 23.23% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 141,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HEWU opened at $25.65 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (HEWU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap UK stocks, hedged against movements in the pound for US investors. HEWU was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

