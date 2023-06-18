OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,656,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,284,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,994 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

CGGO opened at $24.36 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

