OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 442,908 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,908 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,974,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329,106 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,280,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 120,193 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,396,000.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

