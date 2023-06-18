OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 51,176 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,176 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $46.47.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

