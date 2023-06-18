OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $2.42 Million Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.68% of iShares Global Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 177,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 84,645 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,871,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 58.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $678,000.

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $65.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

