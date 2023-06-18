OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.01% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $335.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

