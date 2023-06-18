OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 287,298 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

SMFG opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 13.05%. Research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

