OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417,450 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.64% of OneMain worth $25,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

Shares of OMF opened at $43.07 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

