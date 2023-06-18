ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Increased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

NYSE:OKE opened at $60.95 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

