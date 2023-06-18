Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Danske raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

Outokumpu Oyj Increases Dividend

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This is a boost from Outokumpu Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Outokumpu Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

(Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.