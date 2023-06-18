Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $239,473.01 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $239,473.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at $939,636.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance
PCRX stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
