Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $239,473.01 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $239,473.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at $939,636.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.