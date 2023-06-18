Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker Sells 6,366 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $244,581.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at $871,634.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lauren Bullaro Riker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 591 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $23,043.09.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $41.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

