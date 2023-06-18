Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker Sells 6,366 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $244,581.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at $871,634.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Lauren Bullaro Riker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 591 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $23,043.09.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $41.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $59.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
