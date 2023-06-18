Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.46.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $369.10 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $377.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.71. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

