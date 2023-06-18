Paul Gubbay Sells 10,124 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Squarespace Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SQSP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

About Squarespace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Squarespace by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,984,000 after acquiring an additional 419,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 438.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,504,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $23,478,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 114.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 763,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 406,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

