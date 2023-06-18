Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,954 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Paychex worth $97,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Paychex by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

