Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Paylocity worth $63,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.27.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,642 shares of company stock worth $20,829,462. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCTY opened at $184.98 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.61 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.41. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

