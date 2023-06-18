PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Sells $810,445.90 in Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PENN Entertainment Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ PENN opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.22.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.65.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.
