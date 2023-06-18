PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Sells $810,445.90 in Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ PENN opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.22.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 43.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 101.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 279,082 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 62.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 283.2% during the first quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.65.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.