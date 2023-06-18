PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 163,381 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 63,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

PharmaCyte Biotech Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMCB. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 732,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 120,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 66.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 264.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 31,727 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

