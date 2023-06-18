PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 163,381 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 63,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
PharmaCyte Biotech Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.
PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech
PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.
