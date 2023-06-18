Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Down 4.7%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 126,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 419,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHAT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $527.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 809.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
