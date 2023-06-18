Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Down 4.7%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 126,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 419,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHAT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $527.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $27,155.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,897.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $27,155.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,897.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,567 shares in the company, valued at $822,423.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,919 shares of company stock valued at $191,177 and have sold 7,509 shares valued at $74,521. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 809.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

