Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Down 5.5%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.59. Approximately 364,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 416,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

Phreesia Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Insider Activity

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,766.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $91,692.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $834,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

Featured Stories

