Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DOC opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.