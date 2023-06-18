Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.85.
Several equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.
Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE DOC opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile
Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.
