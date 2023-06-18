PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after acquiring an additional 931,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,991,000 after acquiring an additional 117,868 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $143.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.89 and its 200-day moving average is $132.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $145.51. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

