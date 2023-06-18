PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 11,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 16,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

PREKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

