Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Major Shareholder Sells $430,635.20 in Stock

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38.
- On Friday, June 9th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56.
- On Monday, June 5th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $374,647.80.
- On Wednesday, May 31st, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45.
- On Friday, May 26th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 12,602 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $172,647.40.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00.
- On Monday, May 22nd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86.
Prime Medicine Stock Performance
NYSE:PRME opened at $14.91 on Friday. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $21.73.
Prime Medicine Company Profile
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
