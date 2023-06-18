ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Trading Down 9.9%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) was down 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 311,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 189,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99.
ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.
