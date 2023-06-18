ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Trading Down 9.9%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) was down 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 311,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 189,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

ProKidney Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

ProKidney Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProKidney by 98.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProKidney by 97.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ProKidney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProKidney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

